Taurasi headlines US women’s basketball team headed to Belgium for pre-Olympic tournament

Five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi was selected Sunday as part of the U.S. national team that will play in a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgium this week. Taurasi is one of seven former Olympians on the roster. She’s joined by Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and Jackie Young. Additionally 2022 World Cup participants Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu and Alyssa Thomas will be part of the team. Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard round out the squad. Both players will be making their debuts with the senior national team. A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Chelsea Gray were unavailable to play in Belgium this week.

