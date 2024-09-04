Tar Heels look for 2-0 start when they host Charlotte in an instate matchup for their home opener

North Carolina hosts Charlotte on Saturday in their home opener. The Tar Heels are coming off a win at Minnesota to start the season. That came despite losing starting quarterback Max Johnson to a season-ending injury. Johnson’s injury means third-year sophomore Conner Harrell is set to get his second career start against the 49ers. Charlotte lost its opener against James Madison. This is the first matchup between the programs. They were due to meet in 2020 but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the 49ers program.

