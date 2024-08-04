Syla Swords provides glimpse of Canada basketball’s future with Olympic appearance

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Syla Swords is the youngest Canadian basketball player to compete in the Olympics. Canada went winless at the Paris Games, but the 18-year-old Swords gained valuable experience. Swords continued her family’s Olympic legacy. Her father, Shawn, played for the Canadian men’s squad in the 2000 Sydney Games when the team finished seventh. Swords will be a freshman at Michigan this fall. Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico was in France to catch Swords’ last game — a loss to Nigeria that eliminated Canada from the Olympics. She wore a red Canada shirt with Swords’ name and No. 12 on the back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.