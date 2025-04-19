Suzuki and Busch hit consecutive home runs, lead Cubs over Diamondbacks 6-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch hit consecutive home runs in a four-run second-inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Saturday.

A day after a wild 13-11 win, Kyle Tucker tripled and drove in two runs along with Suzuki and Busch, Dansby Swanson added two hits for the NL Central leader, including a double.

Corbin Carroll had three hits, including his seventh homer, and has reached base in 27 straight games dating to Sept. 23. Tim Tawa added a solo drive as Arizona lost its second straight following a five-game winning streak.

Carroll homered in the first but Chicago took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half and added four runs in the second as Suzuki and Busch both homered on fastballs from Zac Gallen (1-3). Suzuki’s two-run drive put the Cubs ahead 5-1.

Caleb Thielbar (1-0), the first of three Cubs relievers, threw two perfect innings. Chicago’s bullpen retired 14 straight hitters before Tawa connected and Carroll drew a walk off Daniel Palencia with two outs in the ninth. Arizona had just four hits.

Chicago starter Ben Brown allowed one run, three his and four walks in four innings.

Gallen allowed six runs and seven hits in six innings, retiring 12 of his final 13 hitters. His ERA rose to 5.60.

Key moment

Suzuki and Busch went deep back-to-back off Gallen with two outs in the second for a 6-1 lead. Tucker and Suzuki hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning Friday.

Key stat

Chicago leads the major leagues with 143 runs through 23 games.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (3-1, 5.57 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (1-1, 5.40) on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.