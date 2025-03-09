Super Bowl stars Josh Sweat and Milton Williams headline a list of NFL free agents

NFL teams can start reshaping their rosters by signing free agents this week. There’s plenty of attention on the quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Aaron Rodgers technically isn’t a free agent but the New York Jets already said they plan to release him so he’s free to find a new team. Agents can start negotiating with teams at noon EDT Monday when the legal tampering period opens. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the start of the league’s new year at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

