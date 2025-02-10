Super Bowl delivers moving tributes, memorable action and a historic presidential visit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the first Super Bowl to be held in New Orleans in a dozen years. It was played amid heavy security — and with President Donald Trump in attendance — just 41 days after a man plowed a truck into New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street. There were tributes before the game, and some big plays during it. The Eagles defense dominated with six sacks and two interceptions of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jalen Hurts passed for two TDs and scored another on the Eagles’ renowned “tush push” play.

