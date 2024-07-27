Suns sign Tyus Jones to 1-year deal, adding point guard to aid team’s All-Star trio

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed Tyus Jones on a one-year deal, adding a point guard to play with the team’s All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Jones released a statement to ESPN confirming the deal and the player’s agency, LIFT Sports Management, reposted the statement.

The 6-foot-1 Jones is entering his 10th season in the league and averaged 12 points and 7.3 assists per game for the Washington Wizards last season. Jones also spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and another four with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jones shot 49% from the field last season, including 41% from 3-point range. He has a chance to start for the Suns, giving them the true point guard they lacked last season when they were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Timberwolves.

