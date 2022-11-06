Suns’ F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Phoenix Suns' Cameron Johnson goes to the basket (23) untouched by any Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darryl Webb]

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team’s game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that tests revealed Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests were scheduled. Johnson suffered the injury on Friday in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run the other direction.

