Suns’ F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team’s game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that tests revealed Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests were scheduled. Johnson suffered the injury on Friday in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run the other direction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.