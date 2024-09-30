Suns’ All-Star trio of Durant, Booker and Beal back for Year 2 with a new coach, supporting cast

PHOENIX (AP) — The so-called Big 3 was a big disappointment for the Phoenix Suns in Year 1. Now the franchise hopes a little continuity for their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal and a revamped supporting cast can help Year 2 be much more successful. The Suns gathered in downtown Phoenix on Monday morning, roughly five months after getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves after a 49-33 record during the regular season. Booker relished the fresh start, but also said the disappointment of last season still lingered just a little. In the four-time All-Star’s mind, that’s not a bad thing.

