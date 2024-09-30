Sun take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Lynx

Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Sun lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun visit the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA playoffs semifinals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Sun won the last meeting 73-70 on Sept. 30 led by 20 points from Marina Mabrey, while Napheesa Collier scored 19 points for the Lynx.

The Lynx are 16-4 on their home court. Minnesota ranks third in the WNBA averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.0% from downtown. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

The Sun are 14-6 in road games. Connecticut is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by DeWanna Bonner averaging 7.3.

Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

Bonner is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sun: Tiffany Mitchell: out (illness).

