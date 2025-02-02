Sun sending Carrington to Wings and Allen to Chicago for Sheldon, No. 8 pick, AP source says

The Connecticut Sun are finalizing two deals, one to send DiJonai Carrington to Dallas and the other to trade Rebecca Allen to Chicago, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press on Saturday. The Sun will get Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 pick from the Wings as well. Connecticut will also give up the No. 12 pick. Allen, who they were acquiring from the Phoenix Mercury as part of the Alyssa Thomas trade, will go to Chicago for Lindsay Allen and the rights to Nikolina Milic. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the two deals haven’t been announced. Saturday was the first day that teams could officially sign free agents and make trades.

