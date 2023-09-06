Sun forward Alyssa Thomas records 6th triple-double and sets the WNBA’s single-season assist record

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists for her sixth triple-double of the season and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-76. Thomas also set the single season assist mark, passing Courtney Vandersloot’s record of 300 set in 2019. The Sun’s point-forward has 304 this season. DeWanna Bonner added 25 points and Tiffany Hayes scored 13 for Connecticut (26-12). Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby each scored 18 points for Los Angeles. Layshia Clarendon and Rae Burrell added 13 points apiece. Nneka Ogwumike (knee) did not play. Los Angeles (16-22) dropped into a tie with the Chicago Sky for eighth in the WNBA standings — with two games remaining.

