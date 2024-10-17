Sun coach Stephanie White is focused on family emergency and not coaching future

Connecticut coach Stephanie White is more focused on a family emergency that her professional future right now. White didn’t disclose what the emergency was during a postseason zoom with the media Thursday. Her name has surfaced as a potential candidate for some of the WNBA coaching openings after she led the Sun to the WNBA semifinals before losing to the Minnesota Lynx in five games. Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles all have head coach openings. White says “my priority is my family right now.”

