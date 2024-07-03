Summer Olympians will get their support systems back in Paris after Tokyo’s COVID bans

Athletes at the last Summer Olympics remember the unmistakable sadness of competing with nearly no one in the stands amid pandemic-era restrictions in Tokyo three years ago. There were no spectators, and most parents, siblings and lifelong pals couldn’t even travel to Japan. Those are the people who helped raise and shape Olympians and Paralympians. Those folks can all join in for the ride when the Paris Games begin this month. The family and friends will offer something that was missing the last time: a support system that can help improve results, get through the tough moments and celebrate the best ones.

