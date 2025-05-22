Suárez outduels Márquez, Phillies beat Rockies 2-0 to sweep 4-game series

DENVER (AP) — Ranger Suárez pitched into the seventh inning to outduel Germán Márquez, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Thursday to sweep the four-game series.

Philadelphia has won seven straight overall and 11 of its last 12 on the road. The Phillies have captured four straight road series.

Colorado fell to 8-42, the worst 50-game start in the modern era (since 1901). The Rockies are 5-20 at home and have been shut out seven times this season.

Suárez (3-0) struck out six and walked three in 6 2/3 innings. He left after allowing a two-out double to Jordan Beck and a walk to Ezequiel Tovar.

Orion Kerkering came on and retired Hunter Goodman on one pitch to end the threat. Jordan Romano got the final three outs for his sixth save.

Márquez (1-7) gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits, struck out five and walked two.

Márquez walked Kyle Schwarber leading off the seventh and Max Kepler drove him home with a one-out double to make it 2-0.

Bryce Harper’s double in the fourth scored Bryson Stott, who reached on an error leading off the inning.

Key moment

Brenton Doyle tripled with one out in the bottom of the second inning but Tyler Freeman grounded out to Trea Turner at short and Kyle Farmer flew out to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

Key stats

Philadelphia finished 7-0 against Colorado this season. It is the first time in franchise history that the Phillies swept a season series of at least seven games.

Up next

Phillies RHP Zach Wheeler (5-1, 2.67 ERA) was set to open a three-game series at the Athletics on Friday night. The Rockies have not announced a starter for their home game Friday night against the New York Yankees.

