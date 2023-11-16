Stützle scores in final seconds of OT, leading Senators past Red Wings 5-4 in Global Series opener

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tim Stützle scored with two seconds left in overtime as the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in the opening game of the NHL’s Global Series in Sweden. Stützle batted the puck out of the air off a crossing pass from Drake Batherson that hit the stick of Detroit defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and beat goalie James Reimer just before the horn sounded as Ottawa earned the victory after squandering a four-goal lead. Brady Tkachuk had two goals — both set up by Stützle — and Josh Norris added a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Jake Sanderson also scored. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves. Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and David Perron added goals for Detroit. Reimer stopped 29 shots.

