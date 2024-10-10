StubHub’s 2024-25 NBA Season Preview: Olympics Momentum Brings On Big International Demand; New York Knicks Top Ticket Sales

Overall League Numbers Continue Upward Trend; Minnesota Timberwolves Record Highest Growth in Sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, StubHub, the world’s leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, has released its annual NBA Season Preview revealing the top-selling teams, games and trends of the season. StubHub has seen a 32% increase in sales across the league compared to last season’s start, with ticket buyers on StubHub and its international marketplace, viagogo, coming from 127 countries – 40% more countries than last year. On the heels of last season’s exciting playoff run, the New York Knicks lead preseason demand, while the reigning champion Boston Celtics at #2 have nearly double the sales over last season.

Key highlights include:

NBA’s International Attendance Hits New Highs – Buyers from 127 countries have purchased tickets to NBA games this season

The New York Knicks have the most international representation among buyers, with fans coming from 66 different countries



Sales for the NBA Global Game in Mexico City are more than double that of last season’s game

New York Knicks Rise to #1; Timberwolves Log Largest Spike in Ticket Sales – New York Knicks season sales are up 48% compared to last season and they play in six of the 10 best-selling games of the season

The Knicks are outselling the #2 Celtics by 36% and the #3 Lakers by 81%



Ticket sales for the Minnesota Timberwolves jumped nearly 4x compared to last season, the most of any other team

Emirates NBA Cup Drives Early Season Demand – The Emirates NBA Cup has sold 17% more tickets than last year’s in-season tournament when looking at the same timeframe

The Knicks host the best-selling NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 15, and it has sold 65% more tickets than the next best-selling NBA Cup game, Mavericks-Warriors, on November 12



Ticket buyers are coming from all 50 U.S. states for NBA Cup games this season

“The spotlight on basketball this summer at the Olympics, especially Team USA, is no doubt having an impact on sales this season – international demand for the NBA on StubHub is experiencing rapid growth. It’s a trend we’re seeing across sports leagues, as many international travelers are purchasing tickets to a sporting event during their stay in the U.S.,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

NBA Teams with the Most International Buyers*

*Based on percentage of tickets sold to buyers outside of the U.S. and Canada on StubHub North America and viagogo international for the 2024-25 season, as of October 7, 2024.

StubHub’s Top In-Demand 2024-25 NBA Teams*

*Based on cumulative ticket sales on StubHub North America and viagogo international for the 2024-25 season, as of October 7, 2024.

StubHub’s Top In-Demand NBA Games of the 2024-25 Season*

*Based on cumulative ticket sales on StubHub North America and viagogo international for the 2024-25 season, as of October 7, 2024.

