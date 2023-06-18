Stoutenborough and 2 relievers stymie Virginia offense to keep TCU alive in the CWS with a 4-3 win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sam Stoutenborough and two relievers limited Virginia to five hits and Cole Fontenelle drove in two runs as TCU eliminated the Cavaliers from the College World Series with a 4-3 win. The Horned Frogs will try to extend their stay when they play Tuesday against the loser of Sunday night’s game between Florida and Oral Roberts. Virginia lost a second straight one-run game and went 0-2 for the first time in six CWS appearances. Four of the first five CWS games have been decided by one run.

