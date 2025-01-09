Stojakovic’s 23 points pace Cal to 75-61 win over Virginia and first ever ACC win

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points and Cal secured its first win in the ACC beating Virginia 75-61. Andrew Rhode scored 14 points for Virginia. The Bears started the second half on an 8-0 run and reached their first double-digit lead when Stojakovic’s jump shot with 17:50 left made it 43-32. Stojakovic was the game’s first double-digit scorer when he made two foul shots to make it 45-34 a little more than two minutes later and the Bears stayed ahead by double digits for the remainder.

