Stojakovic scores 20, Blacksher Jr. adds 19 to help Cal beat USC 71-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrej Stojakovic scored 20 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. 19 and Joshua Ola-Joseph made several plays down the stretch to help California beat Southern California 71-66 in a matchup between former conference rivals in the now-defunct Pac-12. Cal (3-1) and the Trojans played as nonconference opponents for the first time since 1921. The Golden Bears, who have won back-to-back games against USC following 10 consecutive losses against the Trojans, lead the all-time series 138-134. Desmond Claude hit a jumper before Saint Thomas made back-to-back baskets in the paint to give USC (3-1) a 64-63 lead with 6:30 to play but the Trojans made 1 of 10 from the field thereon as Cal scored eight of the final 10 points. Claude finished with 20 points and Thomas added 19.

