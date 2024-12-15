Stojakovic leads Cal with career-high 31 points in 84-66 win over Northwestern St.

BERKELEY, Cailf. (AP) — Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 31 points, reserve Jermiah Wilkinson scored 18 and Cal beat Northwestern State 84-66. Stojakovic — whose prior career high was 26 points on Dec. 3 against Missouri — finished 10-for-14 shooting including 4 for 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 8 from the foul line. Landyn Jumawa scored 15 points for Northwestern state.

