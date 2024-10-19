Stewart, Liberty to host Collier, Lynx

Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

WNBA FINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty take on the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 in home games. New York averages 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Lynx have gone 14-5 away from home. Minnesota leads the WNBA with 23.0 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.5.

New York averages 85.6 points, 10.0 more per game than the 75.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New York gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

Napheesa Collier is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

