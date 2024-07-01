Stewart leads New York against Minnesota after 22-point game

Minnesota Lynx (14-4, 10-3 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (16-3, 11-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty plays the Minnesota Lynx after Breanna Stewart scored 22 points in the New York Liberty’s 81-75 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty have gone 9-1 in home games. New York leads the Eastern Conference averaging 87.7 points and is shooting 45.9%.

The Lynx are 5-2 on the road. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 24.1 assists. Courtney Williams paces the Lynx with 5.3.

New York makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Minnesota averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game New York gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.8 points for the Liberty.

Alanna Smith is averaging 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 89.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

