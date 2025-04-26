Steven Kwan’s 6th-inning single lifts Guardians over Red Sox 5-4 in doubleheader opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday in a doubleheader opener for their sixth win in seven games.

With the score 4-4, Brennan Bernardino (1-1) hit Will Wilson with a pitch starting the sixth, Angel Martínez singled and Austin Hedges sacrificed. With the infield in, Kwan blooped an opposite-field hit that nicked off backpedaling shortstop Trevor Story where the infield dirt met the outfield grass.

Kwan ended the first game hitting .343, including .429 (9 for 21) with runners in scoring position.

Tim Herrin (3-0) pitched a hitless sixth and Cade Smith got three outs for his third save in three chances. After Boston had two on with no outs, Smith retired Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman and Story in order, sealing Boston’s third straight loss.

Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run homer in a 31-pitch first against Ben Lively, but José Ramírez, Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneeman had RBI singles in a 29-pitch bottom half off Tanner Houck that included Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly.

Devers homered in the third.

Key moment

All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase struck out two in a perfect eighth in his first appearance for Cleveland since April 20, lowering his ERA from 7.84 to 7.15. “He was Clase. He was great,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “He’ll be right back in that closer role.”

Key stat

Alex Cora managed his 1,000th major league game, all with the Red Sox, and has 535 wins. He became the fifth Boston manager to reach the milestone, joining Joe Cronin, Terry Francona, Pinky Higgins and Bill Carrigan.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler (3-1, 4.23 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Doug Nikhazy in his major league debut in the nightcap. Nikhazy is 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in four starts with Triple-A Columbus.

___

