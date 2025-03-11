Stephen Curry announced as investor in Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league

Stephen Curry has been announced as an investor in Unrivaled, adding to a long list of high-profile stars to align with the startup 3-on-3 women’s basketball league. The four-time NBA champion’s investment was included in Unrivaled’s oversubscribed Series A investment round in December, in which the league said it secured more than $28 million in Series A funding to go along with the $7 million raised during the league’s seed round, which was announced in May 2024, totaling $35 million for the league to date.

