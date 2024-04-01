Steelers sign RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, DT Dean Lowry, WR Quez Watkins and QB Kyle Allen

PITTSBURHG (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a quartet of free agents to provide them with depth along the defensive line and at several offensive skill positions. The Steelers signed running back/kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive lineman Dean Lowry to two-year deals. The club also agreed to terms on one-year contracts with wide receiver Quez Watkins and quarterback Kyle Allen.

