Steelers sign RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, DT Dean Lowry, WR Quez Watkins and QB Kyle Allen

By The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Panthers defensive end Nick Thurman (91) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. A source with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press that Patterson has signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn't announced, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

PITTSBURHG (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a quartet of free agents to provide them with depth along the defensive line and at several offensive skill positions. The Steelers signed running back/kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive lineman Dean Lowry to two-year deals. The club also agreed to terms on one-year contracts with wide receiver Quez Watkins and quarterback Kyle Allen.

