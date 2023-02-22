Steelers hire Seahawks’ Curry as inside linebackers coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Curry is the new inside linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Curry replaces Jerry Olsavsky. Olsavsky was not retained by the Steelers after more than 20 years with the organization as a player and coach. Olsavsky’s role diminished in 2022 after the Steelers brought in Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant. Flores left Pittsburgh recently to become the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. Curry spent the last four years working in various roles for the Seattle Seahawks, including assistant defensive line/defensive ends coach in 2022.

