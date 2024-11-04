Steelers CB Cam Sutton returns from 8-game suspension hoping to find a role on elite defense

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has returned to work following an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Sutton’s suspension stemmed from a domestic incident in Florida earlier this year. The 29-year-old Sutton is rejoining a team that is 6-2 and atop the AFC North as November begins. Sutton says he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from the Steelers defense and is eager to get back in the mix. Pittsburgh begins the meat of its schedule when it visits surprise NFC East leader Washington in Week 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.