Stars visit the Wild after Dadonov’s hat trick

Dallas Stars (50-22-4, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-29-7, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -155, Wild +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild after Evgenii Dadonov’s hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stars’ 5-3 loss.

Minnesota has gone 41-29-7 overall with a 12-11-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have a -13 scoring differential, with 206 total goals scored and 219 allowed.

Dallas is 15-5-2 against the Central Division and 50-22-4 overall. The Stars have a 43-7-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 3-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has scored 25 goals with 39 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 33 goals and 43 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

