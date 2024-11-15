Stars visit the Wild after Dadonov’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (10-5, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (11-2-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild after Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals in the Stars’ 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Minnesota has a 1-0-2 record in Central Division play and an 11-2-3 record overall. The Wild have scored 56 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

Dallas has a 3-1-0 record in Central Division games and a 10-5 record overall. The Stars have gone 3-1-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored 10 goals with 20 assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the last 10 games.

Matt Duchene has nine goals and 11 assists for the Stars. Logan Stankoven has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

