Stars quickly go from tight series over reigning Cup champ to big-scoring ’22 champ Avs in 2nd round

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got only one day off after their Game 7 victory over last year’s Stanley Cup champion. They now start what could be a drastically different second round in the Western Conference playoffs against well-rested 2022 champ Colorado. The top-seeded Stars won a tight series against Vegas when each team scored 16 goals. By time the puck drops for Game 1 on Tuesday night, the Avalanche will have gone a full week since wrapping up their opening round with 28 goals in five games against Winnipeg. The Stars can score, too. They were third in the league for goals scored in the regular season. Colorado was first.

