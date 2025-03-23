Stars host the Wild after Harley’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (40-25-5, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (44-21-4, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild after Thomas Harley scored two goals in the Stars’ 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Dallas is 44-21-4 overall and 13-5-2 against the Central Division. The Stars have a 19-10-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota is 12-10-2 against the Central Division and 40-25-5 overall. The Wild have gone 35-3-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 29 goals and 45 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Marco Rossi has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

