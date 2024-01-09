Stars aim to stop home slide in matchup with the Wild

Minnesota Wild (17-18-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (23-11-5, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild looking to break their three-game home skid.

Dallas has gone 23-11-5 overall with a 9-3-2 record against the Central Division. The Stars have a 21-5-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Minnesota has a 17-18-4 record overall and a 3-5-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild have gone 6-10-0 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Stars won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 13 goals and 11 assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Miro Heiskanen: out (lower body), Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Filip Gustavsson: out (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (upper body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

