Stanley Cup notebook: Okposo finally gets shot at Stanley Cup, McDavid back where his career started

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Florida Panthers right wing Kyle Okposo (8) and New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) collide during the third period of Game 4 during the Eastern Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Okposo’s first Stanley Cup memory came as an 8-year-old boy, when he watched the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Florida Panthers in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final. That series — a quick sweep for the Avalanche, who won their first ever trophy — ignited Okposo’s love for hockey. Now, after a career that has lasted 17 years and spans three NHL teams, the 36-year-old Florida Panthers right winger finally gets a shot at his own championship experience. The Florida Panthers, who he joined at the March trade deadline, will host Edmonton on Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.