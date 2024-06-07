Stanley Cup notebook: Okposo finally gets shot at Stanley Cup, McDavid back where his career started

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Okposo’s first Stanley Cup memory came as an 8-year-old boy, when he watched the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Florida Panthers in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final. That series — a quick sweep for the Avalanche, who won their first ever trophy — ignited Okposo’s love for hockey. Now, after a career that has lasted 17 years and spans three NHL teams, the 36-year-old Florida Panthers right winger finally gets a shot at his own championship experience. The Florida Panthers, who he joined at the March trade deadline, will host Edmonton on Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

