Stanford tops California 89-81 in first ACC opener for former Pac-12 rivals

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylen Blakes and Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points apiece and Stanford beat California 89-81 in the first Atlantic Coast Conference opener for the former Pac-12 rivals. Blakes sank 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws for the Cardinal (8-2). He added six assists and blocked a pair of shots. Raynaud made 8 of 15 shots — 4 of 6 from beyond the arc — and blocked five shots. Oziyah Seller buried three 3-pointers and scored 16 for Stanford. Ryan Agarwal and reserve Chisom Okpara both scored 11. Andrej Stojakovic, a graduate transfer who played the past four seasons at Washington State, led the Golden Bears (6-3) with 25 points on 11-for-25 shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.