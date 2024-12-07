Stanford tops California 89-81 in first ACC opener for former Pac-12 rivals

By The Associated Press
Stanford guard Oziyah Sellers, top, goes up to shoot against California forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylen Blakes and Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points apiece and Stanford beat California 89-81 in the first Atlantic Coast Conference opener for the former Pac-12 rivals. Blakes sank 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws for the Cardinal (8-2). He added six assists and blocked a pair of shots. Raynaud made 8 of 15 shots — 4 of 6 from beyond the arc — and blocked five shots. Oziyah Seller buried three 3-pointers and scored 16 for Stanford. Ryan Agarwal and reserve Chisom Okpara both scored 11. Andrej Stojakovic, a graduate transfer who played the past four seasons at Washington State, led the Golden Bears (6-3) with 25 points on 11-for-25 shooting.

