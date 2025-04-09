Stagwell (STGW) Unveils New SPORT BEACH 2025 Athletes and Brand Partners Including Erin Andrews, Sir Mo Farah, Chris Paul, Alex Rodriguez, George Russell, Charissa Thompson and More

Registration now open for SPORT BEACH 2025 at sportbeach.com

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today launched registration for SPORT BEACH 2025 at sportbeach.com and announced an expanded lineup of athletes and brand partners.

Notable new additions to this year’s roster include sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, long-distance runner and Olympic Gold Medalist Sir Mo Farah, NBA legend Chris Paul, MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez, and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team driver, who will participate in featured programming throughout the week.

Back in its third year, SPORT BEACH will serve as the premiere destination for sport at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Cannes Lions) from June 16-19, 2025.

Newly Announced 2025 Athlete & Media Partners

Erin Andrews (Media) – Entrepreneur and broadcaster Erin Andrews is most widely known for her work as a member of FOX Sports’ A Team, reporting on “FOX NFL Sunday” each week. In addition to being a trailblazer in the sports world, Andrews co-hosts the popular iHeartRadio podcast “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” for iHeartRadio, which features unfiltered conversations between two girlfriends about life, sports, and pretty much every random topic that needs to be dissected. She was honored with a Gracie Award in 2021, which recognizes exemplary programming created by women, for women, and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. In 2019, Andrews added “creator” to her long list of titles with the launch of her women’s apparel line WEAR by Erin Andrews. Andrews designed the collection to help women express their fandom in a way that fits their everyday style and has since expanded her products to include contemporary NBA, NCAA, NHL, and MLB pieces. The sports pioneer has garnered notable attention as an entrepreneur, growing WEAR by Erin Andrews into one of the top NFL women’s only brands since it launched.

Sir Mo Farah (Running) – Sir Mo Farah, CBE, is a multiple Olympic, World and European gold medalist. For many, he is Britain’s greatest ever athlete, having accumulated 10 global titles which includes the ‘double double’ of gold medals over 5,000m and 10,000m at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He holds numerous European and British records and has the World Best distance for the One Hour Run (21,330m). Sir Mo was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to athletics. At the start of 2024, he became the National School Sport Champion for the Youth Sport Trust, embarking on ‘Mo’s Mission’ to encourage young people to be physically active for at least 60 minutes each day. In January 2025 Mo announced his new YouTube series ‘Run with Mo’, taking celebrities from across the world out for a run chatting about life, their careers, fitness and everything in between.

Chris Paul (Basketball) – Chris Paul is a legendary NBA superstar, known for his competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the court. A 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Chris has played for teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and currently the San Antonio Spurs. Off the court, he is a dedicated father, husband, and philanthropist, and makes significant contributions through the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Chris is also a successful businessman and minority owner of the Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals and Tiger Woods’ TGL club, Jupiter Links. A New York Times Bestselling author, Chris actively supports educational initiatives and HBCUs, continuing to build a powerful legacy in the space.

Alex Rodriguez (Baseball) – Alex Rodriguez is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm that backs world-class startups and partners with leading global companies across real estate, sports, and entertainment. While best known as one of the world’s greatest athletes (a 14x MLB All-Star and a 2009 World Series Champion with the New York Yankees), Alex is now an owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and leads a team of experts building high-growth businesses. He is also an Emmy Award-winning MLB analyst for Fox Sports, has been an investor on ABC’s Shark Tank, and co-hosts the video series The Deal with Bloomberg Originals’ chief correspondent Jason Kelly, interviewing CEOs, entrepreneurs, and sports legends.

George Russell (F1) – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in support of its Snapdragon® processor brand, is bringing George Russell, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team driver, to SPORT BEACH. George Russell is a three-time Grand Prix winning Formula 1 driver for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Having risen through the ranks as part of the Mercedes junior programme, he made his debut in the top tier of motorsport with the storied Williams team in 2019. Now, as the senior works driver for the iconic three-pointed star, George is one of the leading figures of the current generation. He also plays a significant role in leading change in the sport through his role as Director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, the body that represents F1 racers. The youngest driver to ever hold the position, George has a particular passion for advancing racing safety in his role. He is also an advocate for mental health awareness, contributing significantly through various global initiatives.

Charissa Thompson (Media) – Charissa Thompson is a dynamic Los Angeles-based TV host and reporter, widely recognized for her role across FOX’s NFL KICKOFF, the lead-in to FOX NFL SUNDAY, NFL Films Presents on FS1 and Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. When she’s not behind the mic, Charissa channels her creative energy into interior design as the founder of House & Home Design, where she brings innovative style to life. Passionate about living an active lifestyle, Charissa frequently shares glimpses of her vibrant daily routine, often alongside her two beloved dogs, Daisy and Willis, as well as her cherished rescue animals at her very own Ruby Ranch. Charissa has also teamed up with well-known brands such as Mercedes-Benz, AG1, and Sam Adams, expanding her influence across the entertainment and lifestyle sectors.

Newly Announced 2025 Program Host

Ben Lyons – Emmy Award Winning Television Host, Producer, and Strategic Brand Advisor at the intersection of sports, culture, and media.

Newly Announced 2025 Brand Partners

Business Insider, a leading global news brand renowned for its coverage of business, technology, and innovation, returns to Stagwell’s SPORT BEACH for its third annual CMO Insider Breakfast on Tuesday, June 17, at 9 a.m. with founding sponsor Boston Consulting Group (BCG). During this exclusive, invite-only event, global CMOs will convene for a morning of industry-defining insights and high-level peer discussions as technology, media, and marketing converge like never before. Attendees will also hear from marketing leaders who are taking risks, learning on the fly, and creating brands built to win.

Diageo, a returning partner, is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. The “Don Julio Paloma” will be the official cocktail of SPORT BEACH 2025 and be served throughout the week. SPORT BEACH attendees will be able to sip on this refreshing cocktail of tequila, grapefruit soda, lime, and a hint of sweetness as they soak up the sun and enjoy the ultimate beach vibes. DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

La Fête Wine Company: Launched in 2019 as a fresh, modern, and inclusive wine brand geared toward drinkers of all backgrounds, La Fête is a modern lifestyle brand redefining the wine industry by breaking past tradition to create an inclusive, vibrant experience. La Fête is luxury without pretension: aspirational yet accessible. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing luxury Rosé brands, La Fête quickly gained momentum: In 2021, the company introduced La Fête du Blanc, followed by the launch of La Fête du Rouge in 2023. According to Circana, La Fête has been the fastest-growing luxury imported Rosé label since 2021 and now ranks #3 in the US. La Fête seamlessly blends approachability with aspiration, capturing the attention of a discerning, experience-driven audience rooted in today’s culture. La Fête believes wine should bring people together – no matter their background – through shared moments of joy, culture, and connection. In January 2022, 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul (CP3) became an equity partner in the company, further amplifying La Fête’s mission. Since its inception, La Fête has donated a portion of proceeds from every bottle sold to various organizations championing international and professional opportunities in wine and hospitality for BIPOC and underrepresented communities. All La Fête wines are produced in the iconic Gulf of St. Tropez, in the heart of the famed Côtes de Provence region of Southern France. For more information or to purchase online, please visit LaFeteWine.com

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented streaming TV landscape. We bring together LG’s years of experience in delivering world-class smart TVs to consumers worldwide, with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens.

Movember is a global movement changing the way the world talks about, thinks about, and invests in men’s health. Since 2003, this bristly charity has connected with millions of men around the globe – raising vital funds and shattering the silence surrounding men’s health issues. But their impact goes far beyond fundraising. Movember is showing up in culture – partnering with brands, creators, and platforms to redefine what it means to be a man today. They are also tapping into the passions that matter to men – like sport, fitness, and gaming – to create year-round impact. From boardrooms to barbershops to the beaches of Cannes, Movember is sparking conversations that push boundaries and drive real change. They’re teaming up with brands that shape identity, media platforms that influence behavior, and voices men trust — from locker rooms to livestreams, from social feeds to sports broadcasts. With unmatched global reach and a proven ability to inspire action, Movember is the partner of choice for anyone looking to engage the hard-to-reach male demographic and drive meaningful social change. Learn more at movember.com

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, media data and analysis. Through our understanding of people and their behavior across all channels and platforms, we provide our clients an independent source of insights so they can and will engage their audiences – now and in the future. Nielsen operates worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nielsen.com.

Official AI empowers brands and athletes to create and collaborate on authentic AI-powered images, video, and audio for commercial use in minutes instead of months – all while ensuring proper consent, credit, and compensation. Through secure vaults and authenticated provenance, Official AI transforms how brands join cultural conversations in real-time, enabling unlimited content creation across every channel while maintaining brand consistency. As cultural relevance can’t wait for traditional production timelines, Official AI bridges the gap between creative vision and real-time execution, helping brands scale authentic content and transform creator collaborations from one-off projects to ongoing partnerships – reducing content creation costs by up to 90% while increasing speed-to-market by the same margin.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in support of its Snapdragon processor brand, is bringing George Russell, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team driver, to SPORT BEACH. Snapdragon processors power many of the devices you love, from smartphones to laptops, XR devices, vehicles, and so much more. George Russell and Don McGuire, Qualcomm Incorporated SVP and CMO, will discuss the successful brand collaboration between Snapdragon and the Mercedes F1 team, the role of technology in Formula One, and more.

STAPLE, born from the streets of New York in 1997, is a globally recognized brand that blends street culture, design, and the spirit of New York City. It all started when jeffstaple—then a student at Parsons School of Design—walked into a downtown NYC boutique wearing a self-printed tee from his silkscreen class. He wasn’t trying to start a brand. But he walked out with a 12-piece order. That moment lit the spark — and STAPLE was born. What began as a handmade T-shirt line quickly evolved into a movement. In 2005, Nike tapped jeffstaple to design a sneaker that captured the essence of New York City. The result—the STAPLE x Nike SB “Pigeon” Dunk — set off streetwear history. The drop introduced sneaker culture to the mainstream. And it made the Pigeon an icon. 25+ years in, STAPLE continues to fly. The Pigeon is more than a logo — it’s a symbol of grit, resilience, and creativity. Just like the city that raised it. From graphic tees to full lifestyle collections, STAPLE draws inspiration from all corners of street culture—music, sport, art, and global youth energy. Our collaborations span continents and categories—from legendary names to emerging voices—always pushing culture forward. Whether it’s a limited sneaker, a capsule with a global brand, or a community-driven project, STAPLE brings an unmistakable energy and authenticity to everything it touches.

TripleLift is the world’s leading Creative SSP, transforming standard ad placements into high-performing, scalable experiences across desktop, mobile, CTV, and Retail Media. The company’s integrated platform seamlessly unites premium supply, creative technology, and data into one seamless, integrated programmatic platform. Through its focus on creative, TripleLift empowers publishers, drives better outcomes for advertisers, and builds better experiences for consumers, delivering value across the entire digital advertising ecosystem. As part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift is NMSDC certified, qualifies for diverse spending goals, and remains deeply committed to people, culture, and community.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG), a returning SPORT BEACH partner, is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated partners and agents, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.

Previously announced SPORT BEACH brand partners include: Ad Results Media (ARM), The Athletic, Channel Factory, The Chicago Bulls, Clio Sports, Epidemic Sound, Fanatics, Meta, Microsoft Advertising, NBCUniversal, New York Life Insurance Company, Peloton, Premion, Scripps Sports and VII(N) The Seventh Estate.

For the full roster of leaders, innovators, and cultural influencers joining SPORT BEACH 2025, visit sportbeach.com. For more information on Cannes Lions, including the Awards and the Festival, please visit www.canneslions.com.

Stagwell invites brands, athletes, sports leagues, media platforms and other interested parties to reach out to sportbeach@stagwellglobal.com to get involved.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Kara Gelber

PR@stagwellglobal.com

*Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-unveils-new-sport-beach-2025-athletes-and-brand-partners-including-erin-andrews-sir-mo-farah-chris-paul-alex-rodriguez-george-russell-charissa-thompson-and-more-302424475.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Copyright © 2025 PR Newswire Association LLC. All Rights Reserved.