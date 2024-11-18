St. Louis tries to end home losing streak in matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (11-3-3, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-10-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

St. Louis has a 0-3-0 record in Central Division play and an 8-10-1 record overall. The Blues have a 3-4-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 11-3-3 overall with a 1-1-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have conceded 40 goals while scoring 57 for a +17 scoring differential.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Neighbours has scored five goals with three assists for the Blues. Matthew Kessel has over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 10 goals and eight assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.