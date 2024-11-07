St. Louis Cardinals reach multi-year agreement with Diamond Sports Group to continue airing games

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Diamond Sports Group announced Thursday that it has a reached a multi-year agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals to continue broadcasting their games. The Cardinals are one of five Major League Baseball franchises that are part owners of their regional sports network. Games will air on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest. FanDuel took over naming rights for Diamond’s 16 regional sports networks last month after Diamond had an agreement with Bally since March, 2021. As part of the agreement, cable and satellite subscribers in the Cardinals TV territory will be able to stream games and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app. Subscribers to FanDuel Sports Network on a direct-to-consumer basis will also have access to the games.

