St. Louis Blues sign 39-year-old defenseman Ryan Suter to 1-year deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have signed veteran defenseman Ryan Suter to a one-year contract. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the signing on Thursday, saying the 39-year-old who has spent the past three seasons in Dallas will make a base salary of $775,000. Suter had two goals and 15 assists in 82 regular-season games, and a goal and three assists in 19 postseason games with the Stars. Dallas bought out his contract roughly two weeks ago.

