Spurs star Wembanyama will miss game against Thunder while recovering from a bruised right knee

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama won’t play against the Oklahoma City Thunder as he recovers from a bruised right knee. San Antonio guard Devin Vassell was listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s NBA Cup game with a sore left knee. Wembanyama and Vassell also sat out Saturday’s loss to Dallas. Both are listed as day to day. Oklahoma City is without Chet Holmgren, who fractured his right hip on Nov. 10 in a game against Golden State. He is expected to miss up to 10 weeks.

