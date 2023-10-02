Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 4
(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, October 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIU at New Mexico St.
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Yale
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Purdue
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Miami
8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa
SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 2
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Toronto at Minnesota, Game 2
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 2
8 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio at Celtic, Group E
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Golden Lion FC vs. Cavalier FC, Group A, Fort-de-France, Martinique
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC
10:05 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup: CS Herediano vs. Comunicaciones, Quarterfinal, Cartago, Costa Rica
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LA FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
