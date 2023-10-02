Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 4

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, October 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIU at New Mexico St.

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Yale

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Purdue

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 2

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Toronto at Minnesota, Game 2

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 2

8 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio at Celtic, Group E

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Golden Lion FC vs. Cavalier FC, Group A, Fort-de-France, Martinique

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC

10:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup: CS Herediano vs. Comunicaciones, Quarterfinal, Cartago, Costa Rica

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LA FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.