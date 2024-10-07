Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 9
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Oct. 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St.
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — NB3 Collegiate: Match Play, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Brown
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Oregon
11 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Washington
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai
MLB BASEBALL
3:05 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Division Series: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 3
TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 3
5:05 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, Game 4
7:05 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, Game 3
TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, Game 3
9:05 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Houston at Oklahoma City
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
TNT — Colorado at Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal; Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal; Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.