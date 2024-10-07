Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 9

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Oct. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St.

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — NB3 Collegiate: Match Play, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Brown

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Oregon

11 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Washington

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

MLB BASEBALL

3:05 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Division Series: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 3

TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 3

5:05 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, Game 4

7:05 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, Game 3

TRUTV — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, Game 3

9:05 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Houston at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal; Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal; Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

