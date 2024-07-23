Sports on TV for Thursday, July 25

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, First Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

1:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Miami OR Detroit at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Toronto OR San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Cuba vs. Jamacia, Group A, Celaya, Mexico

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Celaya, Mexico

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA, Prague-WTA Semifinals; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Quarterfinals; Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA Final; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.