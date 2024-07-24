Sports on TV for July 27 – 28
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
6 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Salem ARCA 200, Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Toronto
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Third Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — The All America Senior Boys Game: From Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The All America Senior Girls Game: From Baltimore
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — The King George And Queen Elizabeth Stakes: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The Jim Dandy Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: Denver vs. Boston, San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 304 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Manchester, England
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Baltimore
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Chicago White Sox OR N.Y. Yankees at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Chicago at New England
4:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Premier U-18: TBD, National Championship, Irvine, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Inter Miami vs. Las Palmas, Cesena, Italy
4 p.m.
ABC — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Celtic FC, South Bend, Ind.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: AC Milan vs. Manchester City, New York
7 p.m.
CBSSN — CPL: HFX Wanderers at Forge FC
8 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Manchester United, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Guadalajara at San Jose, West Group
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Portland at Utah, Group A
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP Semifinal
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinal
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — WFA Pro Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Sunday, July 28
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgium Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium (Taped)
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: 3’s Company vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Bivouac vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Cincinnati
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Edmonton
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, San Diego
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Baltimore
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (StatCast)
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR Camping World Team Series: From Duluth, Ga.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra
1 p.m.
FS1 — MLR Western Conference Final: Dallas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Querétaro at New York City FC, East Group
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: León at Portland, West Group
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Romero vs. Team Svekis, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final
