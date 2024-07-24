Sports on TV for July 27 – 28

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, July 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Salem ARCA 200, Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Toronto

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Third Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — The All America Senior Boys Game: From Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The All America Senior Girls Game: From Baltimore

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — The King George And Queen Elizabeth Stakes: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Jim Dandy Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: Denver vs. Boston, San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 304 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Manchester, England

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Baltimore

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Chicago White Sox OR N.Y. Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FS1 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Chicago at New England

4:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier U-18: TBD, National Championship, Irvine, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Inter Miami vs. Las Palmas, Cesena, Italy

4 p.m.

ABC — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Celtic FC, South Bend, Ind.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: AC Milan vs. Manchester City, New York

7 p.m.

CBSSN — CPL: HFX Wanderers at Forge FC

8 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Manchester United, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Guadalajara at San Jose, West Group

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Portland at Utah, Group A

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP Semifinal

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinal

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — WFA Pro Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio

Sunday, July 28

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgium Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium (Taped)

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: 3’s Company vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Bivouac vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Cincinnati

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Edmonton

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, San Diego

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Baltimore

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (StatCast)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR Camping World Team Series: From Duluth, Ga.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra

1 p.m.

FS1 — MLR Western Conference Final: Dallas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Querétaro at New York City FC, East Group

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: León at Portland, West Group

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Romero vs. Team Svekis, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final

