Sports on TV for Friday, September 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Carlton
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Ottawa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Clemson at Florida
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12 — Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota vs. Oregon, Stanford, Calif.
10 p.m.
PAC-12 — Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Stanford
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Semifinal, Manila, Philippines
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club – Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club – Kendale Course, Cincinnati
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
HORSE RACING
9 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Diego at Houston
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at York United FC
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11:25 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Seattle at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix
