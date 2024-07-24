Sports on TV for Friday, July 26

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Second Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

1:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR San Diego at Baltimore

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Texas at Toronto

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — L.A. Dodgers at Houston

OLYMPICS

1:30 p.m.

NBC — 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony: From Paris

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at York United

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Hartford

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Pumas UNAM at Austin FC, East Group

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. Dominican Republic, Group B, Irapuato, Mexico

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Angel City at Bay, Group B

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Svekis vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Iasi-WTA Final; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

