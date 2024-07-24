Sports on TV for Friday, July 26
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Second Round, Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
1:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
8:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series Regional: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR San Diego at Baltimore
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Texas at Toronto
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — L.A. Dodgers at Houston
OLYMPICS
1:30 p.m.
NBC — 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony: From Paris
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at York United
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Hartford
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Pumas UNAM at Austin FC, East Group
9:55 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. Dominican Republic, Group B, Irapuato, Mexico
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL/Liga MX Cup Group Stage: Angel City at Bay, Group B
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Svekis vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Iasi-WTA Final; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Umag-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals
