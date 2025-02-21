Sports on TV for Feb. 22 – 23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Feb. 22

3X3 BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Laces, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

7:15 p.m.

TRUTV — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Vinyl, Medley, Fla. (DataCast)

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BASEBALL

6 a.m.

MLBN — 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifier: Chinese Taipei vs. South Africa, Taipei, Taiwan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Charleston at Drexel

CW — Florida St. at Louisville

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — TCU at Cincinnati

FOX — Oregon at Wisconsin

12:30 p.m.

USA — Richmond at St. Joseph’s

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hampton

ESPN — Iowa St. at Houston

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at NC State

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech

2:15 p.m.

CW — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at Saint Louis

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at SMU

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

CBSSN — George Mason at VCU

ESPN — Georgia at Auburn

ESPN2 — Virginia at North Carolina

FS1 — Washington at Iowa

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami

CBSSN — Santa Clara at Washington St.

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

ESPN2 — Akron at Ohio

ESPNU — Murray St. at Bradley

FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada

SECN — Florida at LSU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.

ESPN — Missouri at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Tarleton St. at UT Arlington

FOX — Duke at Illinois

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas at South Carolina

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

ESPN — BYU at Arizona

ESPN2 — California at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

ESPNU — Kent St. at Ball St.

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa St. at Baylor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

NFLN — HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Robinson vs. Team Gaither, New Orleans

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

CURLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Semifinals, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)

9 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 1, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING

8 a.m.

E! — ISU: Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)

10 a.m.

E! — ISU: Four Continents Championships, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Third Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Cup: From King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Buffalo at San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Detroit

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN’S)

11:10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

1:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — North Queensland at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Stoke City at Norwich City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Ipswich Town

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at LAFC

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-WTA Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Semifinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match: Team Shondell vs. Team Collier, Fishers, Ind.

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Feb. 23

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon

NHLN — Belleville at Cleveland

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 7, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

CHARITY HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles

TRUTV — Skate for L.A. Strong: From Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Army at Bucknell

ESPNU — North Texas at South Florida

FOX — UConn at St. John’s

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Indiana

2 p.m.

CBSSN — UMKC at S. Dakota St.

ESPN2 — FAU at Memphis

ESPNU — Temple at UAB

FS1 — Xavier at Seton Hall

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at UCLA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at N. Iowa

PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton

6 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Rutgers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami

BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.

ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU

FS1 — Villanova at Providence

1 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia Tech

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

CW — Syracuse at Duke

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

PEACOCK — UCLA at Iowa

3 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

4 p.m.

CW — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

ESPNU — George Mason at Saint Joseph’s

FS1 — Illinois at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia

COLLEGE GYMNASTIC (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Clemson

BTN — UCLA at Michigan

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma St. at Iowa

CURLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 2, Lafayette, Colo. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CNBC — 2026 US Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles – Final, Game 3, Lafayette, Colo. (If Necessary) (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi City, Kenya

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Mexico Championship, Final Round, VidantaWorld, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — New York at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Golden State

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Minnesota

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — San Diego at Iowa

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Washington

TRUTV — Edmonton at Washington (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (DataCast)

6 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Nashville

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Wales vs. Ireland, Cardiff, Wales (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — England vs. Scotland, Twickenham, England (Taped)

Noon

CNBC — Italy vs. France, Rome (Taped)

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Belize vs. Haiti, Group A, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda

5 p.m.

TBS — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Australia, Glendale, Ari.

TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Indoor Championships, New York

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

