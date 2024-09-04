Sports betting: The NFL season opens on Thursday, bringing NFL betting back with it

The NFL season and NFL betting are back. One prop bet option is anytime touchdown scorer. The bet cashes if that player scores a touchdown at any time. The opening game of the season is Thursday when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones are among the running backs favored to score in their opening games. For wide receivers, Tyreek Hill, Christian Watson and Dalton Kincaid have the best odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.