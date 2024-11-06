Sports betting: Saquon Barkley and Amon-Ra St. Brown among the favorites to score a TD this week

The favorites are still winning, but there are other betting options for NFL fans. Favorites went 14-1 straight up and 10-5 against the spread in Week 9 of the football season. Alternately, NFL prop bets, including anytime touchdown, continue to be popular. The top running backs with a chance to score a touchdown this week include Chase Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals, Tyrone Tracy Jr. of the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. The top receivers are Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

